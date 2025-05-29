Army Chief Visits Spiritual Leader, Gets PoK 'Guru Dakshina' Request

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Upendra Dwivedi sought blessings from spiritual leader Jagadguru Rambhadracharya at his ashram in Madhya Pradesh's Chitrakoot and received a request from the latter to get Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) back.

During General Dwivedi's ashram visit on Wednesday, the spiritual leader said he was given the same diksha (initiation) with the Ram Mantra that Lord Hanuman was given before he went to the mythical Lanka, Ravan's abode, to rescue Sita. They also held a spiritual discussion and the Army chief held an interaction with the saints and students at the ashram.

Rambhadracharya demanded a guru dakshina (offering or honorarium to a guru or teacher in Hinduism) of PoK from General Dwivedi.

His request came weeks after India launched Operation Sindoor on May 7 in response to the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack, in which 26 civilians were killed. The strikes targeted nine terror bases in Pakistan and PoK. For the next four days, Pakistan's cross-border firing was responded to by Indian armed forces. Eventually, a ceasefire was reached on May 10. While calm prevails along the India-Pakistan border, New Delhi has maintained that Operation Sindoor is still on.

Diksha or initiation is a spiritual process that established a guru-disciple relationship and prepares a person to move towards a worldly path

Jagadguru Rambhadracharya is a famous Hindu spiritual leader, Sanskrit scholar and philosopher who has authored many books.