Varuthini Ekadashi 2021: Date, Fasting Time, Significance Of Ekadashi

Varuthini Ekadashi: This ekadashi vrat is observed in Krishna Paksha of Vaishakha

Varuthini Ekadashi is observed in the month of Vaisakha, according to the Hindu calendar. Vaisakha is believed to be an auspicious month - the favourite of Lord Vishnu - when Akshya Tritya, Budh Purnima, Kurma Jayanti, Sita Navami, Mohini Ekadashi and Varuthini Ekadashi are observed. This year Varuthini Ekadashi is on 7th May. This vrat is observed by devotees of Lord Vishnu across the country.

Varuthini Ekadashi date and time

Varuthini Ekadashi is on Friday, May 7

Ekadashi Tithi begins at 2:10 PM on May 6

Ekadashi Tithi ends at 3:32 PM on May 7

The Parana or time for breaking the fast is 5:00 AM to 7:37 AM

On Parana day Dwadashi end time is 5:20 PM

(source: drikpanchang.com)

Significance of Varuthini Ekadashi

Varuthini Ekadashi is dedicated to Lord Vamana, the fifth incarnation of Lord Vishnu. The word 'varuthini' in Sanskrit means 'armoured' and hence people who fast during this ekadashi vrat believe that they will be protected from evils and be blessed with good fortune and happiness. On Varuthini Ekadashi, devotees listen or chant the Vishnu Sahasranaam, fast and offer food, clothes and other items to the poor. According to traditions, the vrat lasts for a period of 24 hours and those who cannot fast eat only Sattvik food.