Varuthini Ekadashi Puja Vidhi: Know How To Observe This Eladashi Vrat

Varithini Ekadashi: Know when is Varuthini Ekadashi and the puja vidhi

Varuthini Ekadashi, a holy day for Hindus, is observed on the 11th of the Krishna Paksha or the New Moon fortnight in the month of Vaishakha. OnVaruthini Ekadashi, Lord Vamana, the fifth avatar of Lord Vishnu, is worshipped. This year Varuthani Ekadashi is on 7th May. The Ekadashi tithi begins at 2:10 PM on 6th May and ends at 3:32 PM the next day. Charity is an important part of this auspicious day. Devotees believe donating food, clothes and other items on Varuthini Ekadashibrings good luck.

Significance of Varuthini Ekadashi

Varuthini Ekadashi is mentioned in the Bhavishya Purana as part of a conversation between Yudhisthira and Lord Krishna. Bhavishya Purana is one the Puranas or religious texts, which has stories about gods and goddesses. Devotees of Lord Vishnu who observe Ekadashi believe fasting and praying of the particular day brings peace, harmony and prosperity. According to believers, fasting on Ekadashi is equivalent to going on a pilgrimage.

Varuthini Ekadashi fasting rules

Like all Ekadashi days, fasting is an important part of this vrat. Observing Ekadashi is believed be a cleansing process for the mind and the body and devotees keep a strict fast on Varuthini Ekadashi. Those who fast eat only one meal the day before, that is, on Dashami. The Ekadashi vrat continues till the sunrise on Dwadashi or the 12th day. The time for breaking the fast for Varuthini Ekadashi is between 5:53 AM and 8:29 AM on May 8th.

Varuthini Ekadashi Puja Vidhi

Vamana, the sixth incarnation of Lord Vishnu, is worshipped on Varuthini Ekadashi. Devotees perform special puja for Lord Vishnu. People wake up early in the morning, take a bath and recite the Vishnu mantra - Om Namo Bhagvate Vasudevaya. On Varuthini Ekadashi day, devotees read holy scriptures and chant the Vishnu Sahastranaam and Bhagawad Gita.