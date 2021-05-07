Varuthini Ekadashi 2021: Puja Vidhi, Muhurta And Mantra For Lord Vishnu

Varithini Ekadashi Image: Know all about Varuthini Ekadashi dedicated to Lord Vishnu

Today is Varuthini Ekadashi. A holy day dedicated to Lord Vishnu, Varuthini Ekadashi is one of the significant of the 14 Ekadashi vrats in a year. Varuthini Ekadashi is observed on the 11th day of the Krishna Paksha or the New Moon fortnight in the month of Vaishakha. On Varuthini Ekadashi, Lord Vamana, the fifth avatar of Lord Vishnu, is worshipped. Varuthini Ekadashitithi began at 2:10 PM on 6th May and will end at 3:32 PM on Friday. Fasting and charity work are important on this auspicious day. Devotees believe donating food, clothes and other items on Varuthini Ekadashi bringsgood luck.

Varuthini Ekadashi Puja Vidhi

Vamana, the sixth incarnation of Lord Vishnu, is worshipped on Varuthini Ekadashi. Devotees perform special puja for Lord Vishnu. People wake up early in the morning, take a bath and recite the Vishnu mantra - Om Namo Bhagvate Vasudevaya. On Varuthini Ekadashi day, devotees read holy scriptures and chant the Vishnu Sahastranaam and Bhagawad Gita.

Varuthini Ekadashi fasting rules

Like all Ekadashi days, fasting is an important part of this vrat. Observing Ekadashi is believed be a cleansing process for the mind and the body and devotees keep a strict fast on Varuthini Ekadashi. Those who fast eat only one meal the day before, that is, on Dashami. The Ekadashi vrat continues till the sunrise on Dwadashi or the 12th day. The time for breaking the fast for Varuthini Ekadashi is between 5:53 AM and 8:29 AM on May 8th.