Mother's Day 2021: History, Significance And 10 Interesting Facts To Know

Mother's Day is just round the corner, on May 9th. Mother's Day has been celebrated in all countries across the world for years. It is a day that both children and adults look forward to every year. Mother's Day gifts, events and special menu in restaurants are very popular but this year amid the devastating pandemic, celebrations are low-key. Families will celebrate mostly at home and make sure everyone is safe. Not just fun and food, Mother's Dayhas also been associated with women's movements demanding equal rights. In the United States, in the 70s, women on Mother's Day have rallied in support of underprivileged women and children.

Mother's Day history and 10 interesting facts

Mother's Day celebrations can be traced back to the ancient Greeks and Romans, who held festivals in honour of the goddesses Rhea and Cybele In the United Kingdom and parts of Europe, Mother's Day was observed on the fourth Sunday during Lent when the believers would return to their 'mother church' or main church in the neighbourhood for special service. Over time, more than the religious connotation, Mother's Day became more about children making the day special for their mothers, showering them with flowers and gifts. In the United States, peacemaker Ann Jarvis made huge effort to garner solidarity in the community between the mothers during the civil war. She started the Mother's Friendship Day in 1868 - a precursor to the modern Mother's Day. Wearing a white carnation as a mark of respect to mothers was first started by Ann Jarvis but later on red or pink carnation was used for a mother who is living and a white one for a mom who is no more. Mothers' Day Work Clubs were started to teach women how to properly care for their children Another American woman peacemaker and poet, Julia Ward Howe, who wrote 'The Battle Hymn of the Republic', had a big contribution in marking Mother's Day. Her work, the 'Appeal to Womanhood Throughout the World' later came to be known as the 'Mother's Day Proclamation'. The Mother's Day Proclamation of 1870, after the American Civil War, was a call for women to unite for peace and calm in the world. Julia Ward Howe was also an activist, particularly for women's suffrage. There are several versions of Mother's Day in the world. In Thailand, traditionally Mother's Day is celebrated in August on the birthday of Sirikit, the Queem Mother of Thailand. In Ethiopia, families gather on a particular day in autumn and honour the mothers. In India, traditionally mothers have a special place. Shakti or power is revered as a goddess or the universal mother. Most of the festivals like Durga Puja, Lakshmi Puja and Navratri revolve around honouring mothers in the form of goddesses.

Wishing all a Happy Mother's Day in advance!