Mother's Day 2021: Moving Quotes To Make Mothers Feel Special

Mother's Day - that special day of the year - is just a round the corner. Not only moms and kids, often the entire family looks forward to the Mother's Day.This year Mother's Day is on 9th May. Even though there is a horrific pandemic around and we are once again following restrictions for Covid-19, nothing stops us from preparing for a nice and cozy evening or a surprise home cooked dinner on Mother's Day. You can also wake her up on Mother's Day with a cup of coffee and a nice set of decorated bookmarks with moving quotes. Mother's Day celebrations can be traced back to the ancient Greeks and Romans. To the Greeks, it was a day of paying homage to the great goddess Rhea, the wife of Cronus and the mother of Zeus. In Roman mythology, she's known as Cybele, the universal mother of humans, animals and plant life. Later on, however, Mother's Day became a festive day, celebrated on a Sunday. It was known as 'Mothering Sunday.'
Mother's Day quotes to make your mom feel special
- ''Life began with waking up and loving my mother's face'' - George Eliot
- ''We are born of love; Love is our mother'' - Rumi
- ''The natural state of motherhood is unselfishness'' - Jessica Lange
- ''All I am I owe to my mother'' - George Washington
- ''Motherhood: All love begins and ends there'' - Robert Browning
- ''God could not be everywhere, and therefore he made mothers'' - Rudyard Kipling
- ''A mother's arms are more comforting than anyone else's'' - Princess Diana
- ''My greatest blessing has been the birth of my son. My next greatest blessing has been my ability to turn people into children of mine'' -Maya Angelou
- ''Men are what their mothers made them'' - Ralph Waldo Emerson
- "The most beautiful word on the lips of mankind is the word 'Mother', and the most beautiful call is the call of 'My Mother'" - Kahlil Gibran