On World Laughter Day, Priyanka Chopra's ''Moments Of Joy''

World Laughter Day 2021: What makes Priyanka Chopra happy? Find out here

World Laughter Day 2021 is being marked amid the horrific coronavirus pandemic but despite the crisis a smile can bring hope. Priyanka Chopra seems to be just doing that. Team Priyanka Chopra posted a wonderful photo of the actor having a great time and spreading joy among children. "Laughter is an integral part of self-care and in keeping oneself happy and healthy. In these testing times, lets all try and find little moments of joy that can make us laugh,'' said the short and purposeful message along with the photo of Priyanka Chopra. World Laughter Day is celebrated every year on 2nd May..

In these testing times, lets all try and find little moments of joy that can make us laugh. @priyankachopra#WorldLaughterDaypic.twitter.com/ctbuDrf9rz — Team Priyanka Chopra (@TeamPriyanka) May 2, 2021

Priyanka Chopra, is UNICEF's Goodwill Ambassador. She has ''won accolades internationally'' said the UN body adding that ''most importantly, she is an icon for youth across world, especially girls. For young Indian women, the actress symbolizes power and strength.'' Priyanka Chopra has now been associated with the UNICEF for almost a decade and a half.

On World Laughter Day, it's important to tell ourselves how a simple smile can make the world a better place. Laughter is central to relationships. According to a study, women laughed more are happier.

Laughter has great short-term as well as long-term benefits. No wonder experts believe 'laughter is the best medicine.' According to mayoclinic.org website, ''A good sense of humor can't cure all ailments, but data is mounting about the positive things laughter can do. Laughter enhances your intake of oxygen-rich air, stimulates your heart, lungs and muscles, and increases the endorphins that are released by your brain.'' In the long run, laughter can ''improve your immune system.''