Mother's Day 2022: Date, History And Significance Of This Day

Of all the relationships known to humans, there is one that effortlessly outperforms everything else. It's the relationship that a mother and her children share. It's truly valuable because nothing can come close to a mother's unending love, dedication, and devotion to her children. From the time a child is born, the mother fiercely ensures that the young ones feel protected at all times around her and shapes their personality to make them battle all odds in life. Mother's Day is celebrated to recognise the contributions of all mothers.

Date

Mother's Day is observed in a number of countries around the world. However, it is not celebrated on the same day in all countries. In several nations, it's celebrated on the second Sunday in May. One such country is India. Mother's Day falls on May 8 this year in India.

History and significance

Mother's Day is a special day for all mothers, whose contributions are often overlooked. It's a day to acknowledge the unquantifiable and selfless contributions of every mother in her children's success. It is also a day to thank her for that.

While the Indian culture has always emphasised a special place for mothers, the idea of celebrating Mother's Day first came up in the early 1900s. Some accounts say that in 1908 a woman named Anna Jarvis in the US first decided to commemorate Mother's Day in memory of her mother who had passed away three years before that. Within a few years, several parts of the US began celebrating this day. In 1914, US President Woodrow Wilson declared it a national holiday.

Celebrations

Irrespective of whenever this day is celebrated across the world, people try to make sure that their mother is happy and enjoys her life. They surprise her with gifts or take her out for dinner or even cook for her at home.