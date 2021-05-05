Akshay Trithiya 2021 Date: Check Out Akshay Trithiya Muhurat In Your City

Know 2021 Akshay Trithiya date time and muhurat in your city here

Akshaya Tritiya, a festival believed to bring good luck, is on 15th May. The word akshay in Sanskrit means anything that is endless or forever. On the auspicious Akshay Trithiya, people prefer to start new work or businesses. This holy day falls during Shukla Paksha Tritiya or third day of the Full Moon fortnight in the month of Vaishakha. According to the drikpanchang.com, Akshaya Tritiyaon a Wednesday coinciding with the Rohini Nakshatra is believed to be very auspicious. On this day many people believe buying gold or silver brings prosperity in the family.

Akshaya Tritiyais dedicated to Lord Vishnu. According to Hindu mythology, the Treta Yuga began on Akshaya Tritiya. Akshaya Tritiya and the Parashurama Jayanti usually falls on the same day. Parusharam is the sixth incarnation of Lord Vishnu.

Akshaya Tritiya 2021 day and date

Akshay Trithiya is on May 15th

Akshaya Tritiya puja muhurat: 4:56 AM to 7:59 AM on April 15th

The Tritiya tithi begins at 5:38 AM on May 14

The Tritiya tithi ends at 7:59 AM on May 15th

Akshay Trithiya 2021: Know the muhurat in your city

