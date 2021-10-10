Varun Gandhi, BJP MP, Tweets New Criticism Of 'Khalistani' Allegation

BJP's Varun Gandhi was dropped from the party's national executive earlier this week. (File)

The BJP's Varun Gandhi, dropped from the party's national executive earlier this week, continued his criticism of the running over of farmers at UP's Lakhimpur Kheri -- allegedly by the son of a Union minister -- and its aftermath.

The MP had called the incident murder and demanded accountability.

Today, pointing to junior home minister Ajay Mishra's comment that the incident was engineered by Khalistanis, he said there was an attempt to give communal colour to the events.

"The struggle for justice in Lakhimpur is about the cruel massacre of poor farmers in the face of an arrogant local power elite, it has no religious connotations," Mr Gandhi said.

An attempt to turn #LakhimpurKheri into a Hindu vs Sikh battle is being made. Not only is this an immoral & false narrative, it is dangerous to create these fault-lines & reopen wounds that have taken a generation to heal.We must not put petty political gains above national unity — Varun Gandhi (@varungandhi80) October 10, 2021

"To use the word Khalistani liberally to describe the protesting farmers is not only an insult to the generations of these proud sons of the Terai that have fought and shed blood on our borders, it is also extremely dangerous for our national unity if this provokes the wrong kind of reaction," he said, but without naming the minister.