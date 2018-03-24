"Vanakam, I'm Back": Karti Chidambaram After 23 Days In Jail A Delhi court on Saturday granted Karti Chidambaram protection from arrest till April 16 in the Aircel-Maxis case

Share EMAIL PRINT On Friday, Delhi High Court gave Karti Chidambaram bail in the INX Media case New Delhi: after getting bail from the Delhi High Court in a corruption case, Karti Chidambaram, the son of former Finance Minister P Chidambaram, said "I am back".



"Vanakam, Hello, Hola, Howdy folks. I am back :)," he tweeted.



Today, Karti Chidambaram got another relief as a Delhi court gave him anticipatory bail in another corruption case, better known as the Aircel-Maxis case. CBI judge OP Saini granted him protection from arrest till April 16 as the CBI and the Enforcement Directorate (ED) sought three weeks to respond to the anticipatory bail plea moved by him.



Directing Karti Chidambaram to not leave the country without its permission, the court asked him to appear before the investigating agencies as and when directed.



The Aircel-Maxis case that arises out of the 2G spectrum cases relates to grant of clearance by the Foreign Investment Promotion Board (FIPB) to M/s Global Communication Holding Services Limited for investment in Aircel.



Appearing on behalf of Karti Chidambaram, senior lawyer Kapil Sibal argued that there was neither any allegation against his client in the Aircel-Maxis case nor was there anything to show that he knew the FIPB officials.



Mr Sibal also referred to a verdict by the court last year that had discharged former telecom minister Dayanidhi Maran and his brother Kalanithi Maran in the Aircel-Maxis case.



In the case filed by the Enforcement Directorate, senior advocate Gopal Subramaniam, who appeared for Karti Chidambaram, argued that his client had cooperated in other matters as well and there was no question of him fleeing the country or tampering with evidence.



Prosecutors for the CBI and ED opposed Karti Chidambaram's petition in a packed courtroom in which



On Friday after getting bail from the Delhi High Court in the INX media case, Karti Chidambaram had filed a petition seeking protection from arrest in the Aircel-Maxis case, in which the CBI and ED have lodged cases in 2011 and 2012 respectively.



(With inputs from PTI)



A day after he walked out of Delhi's Tihar jail after getting bail from the Delhi High Court in a corruption case, Karti Chidambaram, the son of former Finance Minister P Chidambaram, said "I am back"."Vanakam, Hello, Hola, Howdy folks. I am back :)," he tweeted.Today, Karti Chidambaram got another relief as a Delhi court gave him anticipatory bail in another corruption case, better known as the Aircel-Maxis case. CBI judge OP Saini granted him protection from arrest till April 16 as the CBI and the Enforcement Directorate (ED) sought three weeks to respond to the anticipatory bail plea moved by him.Directing Karti Chidambaram to not leave the country without its permission, the court asked him to appear before the investigating agencies as and when directed.The Aircel-Maxis case that arises out of the 2G spectrum cases relates to grant of clearance by the Foreign Investment Promotion Board (FIPB) to M/s Global Communication Holding Services Limited for investment in Aircel.Appearing on behalf of Karti Chidambaram, senior lawyer Kapil Sibal argued that there was neither any allegation against his client in the Aircel-Maxis case nor was there anything to show that he knew the FIPB officials.Mr Sibal also referred to a verdict by the court last year that had discharged former telecom minister Dayanidhi Maran and his brother Kalanithi Maran in the Aircel-Maxis case.In the case filed by the Enforcement Directorate, senior advocate Gopal Subramaniam, who appeared for Karti Chidambaram, argued that his client had cooperated in other matters as well and there was no question of him fleeing the country or tampering with evidence.Prosecutors for the CBI and ED opposed Karti Chidambaram's petition in a packed courtroom in which P Chidambaram and his wife were present in lawyers' attire. On Friday after getting bail from the Delhi High Court in the INX media case, Karti Chidambaram had filed a petition seeking protection from arrest in the Aircel-Maxis case, in which the CBI and ED have lodged cases in 2011 and 2012 respectively.