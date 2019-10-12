Valmiki Jayanti 2019: Greetings, Quotes, Photo, Images Of Maharishi Balmiki

Balmiki Jayanti 2019: Wishing a very Happy Maharishi Valmiki Jayanti to everyone.

Valmiki Jayanti will be celebrated on October 13, Sunday. It is the birth anniversary of famous poet and author of Hindu epic Ramayana- Maharishi Valmiki. Born as Ratnakar, he grew up to become a sage after meeting Vedic sage Narada Muni who gave him Ram mantra. On chanting and repeating the mantra for years, he became so still that ants formed hills around him. The sage is also a character in the epic Ramayana and appears as a monk who received Sita, Lord Rama's wife, into his hermitage and taught her sons, Luv and Kush during their exile period.

Valmiki Jayanti Messages, Greetings, Quotes, Photo, Images

I humbly pray to sage Valmiki on his birth anniversary. Happy Valmiki Jayanti!

Wishing a very Happy Maharishi Valmiki Jayanti to everyone. Let us follow his teachings for a better and happier life.

May you be blessed by Maharishi Valmiki on Valmiki Jayanti. May his teachings and blessings always be with you. Happy Balmiki Jayanti.

Likh di jisne katha pavitra Sita Ram ki,

Saath hi batai bhakti Ram Bhakt Hanuman ki,

Prem bhai Bharat aur Lakshman ka anutha,

Kaise Ma Kaushalya Dashrath se bhagya rootha,

Happy Valmiki Jayanti!

Valmiki Jayanti

Sage Valmiki wrote the epic Ramayana and spread the story of Lord Ram to each one of us. Happy Valmiki Jayanti!

Daya ka sagar hai Maharishi Valmiki

Gyan ka strot hai Maharishi Valmiki,

Ramayan ke srijan hai Prabhu Valmiki,

Aise mahan Guru ki Jayanti par aap sabko badhai!

I bow down to Maharishi Valmiki on his birth anniversary today. Happy Valmiki Jayanti!

Valmi Jayanti songs: Devotees sing devotional songs and Ram paath and jaap on Valmiki Jayanti.

Kar Diya Maha Chamatkaar Apne Nir-Gunn Balak Ka Kar Diya Jeewan Uddhaar Guru Ji Ke Charno Mein Mera Baar Baar Parnaam! Happy Valmiki Jayanti!

On the auspicious occasion of Pargat Diwas, let us seek blessings of Maharishi Valmiki to find the purpose of our existence and do good deeds for a beautiful tomorrow.

