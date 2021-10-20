Valmiki Jayanti 2021: Know The Date, History, Significance

Valmiki Jayanti is observed on the birth anniversary of Maharishi Valmiki.

Valmiki Jayanti is observed on the birth anniversary of Maharishi Valmiki, the sage who wrote the Ramayana. The day is also observed as Pragat Diwas.

Date

According to the Hindu lunar calendar, Valmiki Jayanti is celebrated on the full moon day in the month of Ashwin. This year, Valmiki Jayanti is on October 20.

History

Maharishi Valmiki is believed to have transformed from a dacoit to a saint. According to Hindu mythology, Valmiki once came across Narad Muni. The meeting was a life-changing event for him. He decided to worship Lord Rama and sat in meditation for years. His devotion was so unflinching that an anthill formed over him. Hence, the name Valmiki, which means anthill in Sanskrit. It is believed that he received enlightenment and came to be known as Brahmarishi. He was then blessed with a vision from Lord Brahma that inspired him to write the Ramayana.

On the occasion of Valmiki Jayanti, Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the country with a tweet, where he recalled Maharishi Valmiki's “seminal contributions towards chronicling our rich past and glorious culture”.

I bow in reverence to Maharishi Valmiki on the special occasion of Valmiki Jayanti. We recall his seminal contributions towards chronicling our rich past and glorious culture. His emphasis on social empowerment keeps inspiring us. pic.twitter.com/Q9NMTEkzwt — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 20, 2021

Dalit leader and Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati wished people on Valmiki Jayanti.

महर्षि वाल्मीकी जी की जयंती पर समस्त देश व प्रदेशवासियों को हार्दिक बधाई एवं शुभकामनाएं। — Mayawati (@Mayawati) October 20, 2021

Here are some more tweets that mark the day:

Warm wishes to everyone on the auspicious occasion of #ValmikiJayanti. With his immortal & masterpiece composition - the “Ramayana”, Bhagwan Valmiki Ji propagated the message of the victory of good over evil. I join the people of Punjab in paying my tribute to him. pic.twitter.com/3aYTshiJ2W — Capt.Amarinder Singh (@capt_amarinder) October 20, 2021

Wishing everyone a very Happy Maharishi Valmiki Jayanti.... Let us strive to live a better and happier life by following his teachings. pic.twitter.com/sag1uQgShB — Charanjit S Channi (@CHARANJITCHANNI) October 20, 2021

On the auspicious occasion of #ValmikiJayanti, let's seek the blessings of Maharishi Valmiki and do good deeds for our people. pic.twitter.com/sU02qvcFzo — Dr. Pramod Sawant (@DrPramodPSawant) October 20, 2021

Tributes to the #MaharishiValmiki Ji on his Jayanti, one of the noblest saints India has ever seen, who gave us the eternal gift in the form of our most revered epic, the Ramayana. #AmritMahotsavpic.twitter.com/170qcZGdi2 — Ministry of Culture (@MinOfCultureGoI) October 20, 2021

Warm greetings to all on Abhidhamma Day & Valmiki Jayanti. On this auspicious day, PM @narendramodi Ji will be inaugurating the Kushinagar Int. Airport. The sacred Buddha Relic will be brought to Kushinagar from Waskaduwa Sri Subuddhi Rajvihara Temple. #यूपी_के_विकास_की_नई_उड़ानpic.twitter.com/YOVxQH6Kfx — Jyotiraditya M. Scindia (@JM_Scindia) October 20, 2021

Significance

Valmiki is revered as the first poet to have penned the verses in the Ramayana. One of the largest celebrations of Valmiki Jayanti takes place in Thiruvanmiyur, Chennai, which has a temple dedicated to the sage.