Valmiki Jayanti 2021: Know The Date, History, Significance

According to the Hindu lunar calendar, Valmiki Jayanti is celebrated on the full moon day in the month of Ashwin.

Valmiki Jayanti 2021: Know The Date, History, Significance

Valmiki Jayanti is observed on the birth anniversary of Maharishi Valmiki.

Valmiki Jayanti is observed on the birth anniversary of Maharishi Valmiki, the sage who wrote the Ramayana. The day is also observed as Pragat Diwas.

Date

According to the Hindu lunar calendar, Valmiki Jayanti is celebrated on the full moon day in the month of Ashwin.  This year, Valmiki Jayanti is on October 20.

History

Maharishi Valmiki is believed to have transformed from a dacoit to a saint. According to Hindu mythology, Valmiki once came across Narad Muni. The meeting was a life-changing event for him. He decided to worship Lord Rama and sat in meditation for years. His devotion was so unflinching that an anthill formed over him. Hence, the name Valmiki, which means anthill in Sanskrit. It is believed that he received enlightenment and came to be known as Brahmarishi. He was then blessed with a vision from Lord Brahma that inspired him to write the Ramayana.

On the occasion of Valmiki Jayanti, Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the country with a tweet, where he recalled Maharishi Valmiki's “seminal contributions towards chronicling our rich past and glorious culture”.

Dalit leader and Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati wished people on Valmiki Jayanti.

Here are some more tweets that mark the day:

Significance

Valmiki is revered as the first poet to have penned the verses in the Ramayana. One of the largest celebrations of Valmiki Jayanti takes place in Thiruvanmiyur, Chennai, which has a temple dedicated to the sage.

Also Read