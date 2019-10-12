Valmiki Jayanti 2019: How Sage Valmiki Coined The First Verse, 10 Quotes From Valmiki Ramayana

Balmiki Jayanti 2019: Valmiki Jayanti, the birth anniversary of sage Valmiki, the first poet.

Valmiki Jayanti is celebrated in honour of sage Valmiki, the famous poet and author of epic Ramayana. He is referred as adi kavi, the first poet who wrote the first shloka, the first poem Ramayana, which has 24,000 verses and 7 cantos (Kandas) including the Uttara canto. The birth date and timings of Valmiki, famous as Maharishi Valmiki, are not known but his birth anniversary, also known as Valmiki Jayanti is celebrated on Ashwin Purnima, according to Hindu lunar calendar. This year, it falls on October 13. Per drikpanchang.com, Valmiki Jayanti Purnima Tithi Begins at 12:36 am on October 13, 2019 and ends at 2:38 am on October 14, 2019.

Know the story of origin of first shloka:

On day, Maharishi Valmiki was very happy seeing two birds. Suddenly, an arrow hit one of the male birds and it died on the spot. Filled by sorrow, its mate died of shock.

Upon seeing this, sage Valmiki's heart melted and he angrily told the hunter:

Maa Nishad Pratishtha Twamgam Sashwati Sama, Yatkronchmithunadekam Avadhi Kaammohitam

"You will find no rest for the long years of eternity, for you killed a bird in love and unsuspecting."

Thus came the first shloka or verse.

10 thought-provoking quotes from Ramayana Valmiki

Like a flowing river, what has gone will never come back

Yadatitam punarnaiti srotah srotasvinaam iva

- Valmiki There is no deity powerful than time

Na nuunam daivatam kincit kaalena balavattaram

- Valmiki At the time of doom, one seized by fate disregards good advice

Na rocate tadvacanam hi tasya kaalaabhipannasya vinaasakaale

- Valmiki He who does not repay a favour is a stigma to humanity

Krtam na pratikuryaadhyah purusaanaam hi duusanah

- Valmiki Duties not performed, invite the wrath even of the good

Kartavyam akrtam kaaryam sataam manyum udiirayet

- Valmiki A night lost cannot be regained.

Atyeti rajani yaatu saa na pratinivartate

- Valmiki The doings of the wise should never ever harm the world

Lokapiidaakaram karma na kartavyam vicaksanaih

- Valmiki Where there is Rama , there is neither fear nor failure Yatra raamo bhayam naatra naasti tatra paraa bhavah - Valmiki People are as repelled by a liar, as they are of serpents Udvijante yathaa sarpaannaraad anrta vaadinah - Valmiki Show no disrespect even when impelled by desire or anger Na caavanjnaa prayoktavyaa kaamakrodhavasaadapi Happy Valmiki Jayanti!

