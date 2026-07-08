"Terrified, Getting Threats": Thane Doctor Assaulted By Sena Corporator

One of the doctors who was assaulted at a civic hospital in Maharashtra's Thane district has told NDTV that he was still processing why the attack took place and was receiving "threat calls" every minute.

"I am not in the condition to talk; I am still processing why this happened with me," Dr Vaibhav Salunkhe told NDTV. "Please give me time to process this. It is already so terrifying for me. I will speak if I am ready, but thanks to all of you I am getting justice."

Shiv Sena (Eknath Shinde faction) corporator Ramesh Mhatre has been arrested for the assault on doctors and other medical staff. The incident occurred on the evening of July 6 at Shastri Nagar Hospital, run by the Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation in Dombivli. Police registered a case against Mhatre and five others on Tuesday night. He was taken into custody from his residence on Wednesday.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) of Kalyan, Atul Zende, said Mhatre has been arrested in connection with the offence registered at Vishnunagar police station. Further investigation is underway.

According to hospital officials, the events began when doctors Srishti Baviskar and Vaibhav Salunkhe advised relatives of a newborn to shift the baby to another facility. The Neonatal Intensive Care Unit at the hospital was full, and the doctors cited the need for appropriate care for the infant.

The relatives contacted Mhatre, who arrived at the hospital with associates. Video footage from the hospital, which circulated widely on social media, shows Mhatre approaching a woman doctor from behind as she holds a mobile phone. He strikes her with force, causing the phone to fall. He and his supporters then turn on other staff members. Images after the incident show hospital workers in distress. Salunkhe sustained injuries during the assault.

Speaking to NDTV, Mhatre denied assaulting the doctor. He showed no remorse and stated that he would not apologise. "I did not attack the woman doctor at the hospital," he insisted, adding that he only hit the doctor's hand to get her off the phone as "she was not listening to our complaint."

"I slapped her phone as she was not listening to us. I only tried to get her off the phone," Mhatre told NDTV. "Our action saved the life of a woman and her child. We don't care about anything else."

In a 26-minute interview with NDTV, he maintained that he had not attacked the doctor, described her as arrogant, and said he would not apologise. He suggested that if the doctors apologised for their behaviour, he would express regret.