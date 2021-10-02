Vaccination Of Children Only Way To Get Rid Of Covid Pandemic: AIIMS Chief

"I appeal to the public to remain alert and vigilant for the next 6-8 weeks,' AIIMS chief said (File)

Children between 12 to 18 years of age will be vaccinated against COVID-19 very soon, said Dr Randeep Guleria, Director of All Indian Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Delhi.

Speaking to ANI on Friday, Dr Guleria said the current priority is to vaccinate those who can have severe diseases.

"As we know that children mostly have mild diseases, so due to the limited supply of the vaccination, we are prioritising those people who can have severe disease," he said.

"Children will also get vaccinated very soon because that's the only way to get rid of the pandemic," added AIIMS Director.

Regarding the coming festive season, Dr Guleria said that people should not forget that the fight against the pandemic is not over.

"I appeal to the public to remain alert and vigilant for the next 6-8 weeks, only then we will be able to see a decline in the overall number of COVID-19 cases," said Dr Guleria.

The Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) held a meeting on Wednesday to discuss further phased re-opening of schools in the city and the review of the COVID-19 situation and the vaccination programme in Delhi

Earlier in September, Schools in the national capital for classes 9 to 12 re-opened after a prolonged closure due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Speaking about the data and studies regarding the Bharat Biotech's Covaxin submitted to the World Health Organization, Dr Guleria said that he is hopeful that India's indigenous COVID-19 vaccine will get recognition soon, and people, especially those who have taken both the shots of the vaccine to be able to travel abroad.

"As we start moving out from the pandemic it is very important to have the approval so that one does not have to quarantine or isolate at any place," said Dr Guleria.

Earlier in August, the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) had approved Zydus Cadila's DNA vaccine for emergency use in adults and children aged 12 years and above. Now, the vaccines are waiting to be introduced in the national vaccination programme.