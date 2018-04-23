Uzbekistan To Join Turkmenistan-India Gas Pipeline Project

Turkmenistan, which sits on the world's fourth-biggest gas reserves and borders Afghanistan, started this year laying the Afghan section of the pipeline which will also cross Pakistan, seeing it as key to diversifying exports away from China.
Uzbekistan also exports gas, mainly to China and Russia, although its export volumes are much lower than the Turkmen ones due to higher domestic consumption.
"We have agreed that Uzbekistan will also take part in this project," Mirziyoyev told reporters after meeting his Turkmen counterpart Kurbanguly Berdymukhamedov, who visited Uzbekistan.
He provided no details, but said Uzbek experts would travel to Turkmenistan to discuss Tashkent's role in the pipeline.
