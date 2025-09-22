Uzbek Driver Sings Bollywood Songs In Cab, Leaving Passengers Amazed

Azizxon Toshtillayev, a taxi driver from Uzbekistan, has gone viral on social media after he shared heartwarming videos of singing Indian songs inside his cab, leaving passengers both surprised and delighted. The videos, which showcase his love for Bollywood music, are being widely circulated on Instagram with users admiring his talent and passion.

In these clips, Mr Toshtillayev can be seen waiting until his passengers settle into the backseat before breaking into heartfelt renditions of popular Indian songs, creating a unique and memorable experience for his riders. While the majority of the passengers are initially startled, they can be seen appreciating his singing, despite not understanding the words.

In one of his most popular reels, Mr Toshtillayev can be seen singing Pyaar Ki Ek Kahani from Hrithik Roshan and Priyanka Chopra's film Krrish. The video has garnered millions of views and generated hundreds of comments from fans who admired his fluency and passion.

In another clip, Mr Toshtillayev can be seen singing Main Agar Kahoon from Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone's Om Shanti Om.

'What a voice'

As of the last update, one of Mr Toshtillayev's videos had garnered over 4.4 lakh views, as the social media users praised his singing and ability to pronounce the Hindi words clearly.

"Amazing, I liked this song very much. Old songs give peace to the heart," said one user, while another added: "Waiting for your next Bollywood beat."

A third commented: "Bro, what a voice you have. Keep singing."

His videos continue to resonate with audiences worldwide, celebrating the universal appeal of music and the joy of unexpected connections. Mr Toshtillayev's talent has not only entertained his passengers but also inspired countless viewers online, proving that music transcends borders and languages.