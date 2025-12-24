Nissan Magnite To Get 3 Percent Price Hike In January 2026

Nissan Motor India is planning to increase the prices of its vehicles by up to 3 percent from January 2026, according to sources. Currently, the brand has Magnite on sale in the country, which comes at a starting price of Rs 5.61 lakh (ex-showroom). If the price hike is uniform across the variants, the starting price of the SUV might increase to Rs 5.78 lakh (ex-showroom).

Besides Nissan, automakers like Mercedes-Benz, JSW MG Motor India, and BMW Motorrad have also announced a price hike for their model lineup in India. The upward revision in the prices of the vehicles is meant to offset the increasing input costs, persistent logistics challenges, and sustained currency volatility.

Nissan has also revealed its intention to expand its lineup by launching new models in the country, specifically aiming to introduce three new products within a year. According to the automaker's announcement, the expanded product lineup will feature a B-segment MPV, a new mid-size SUV, and a seven-seater SUV. The series of launches is set to commence in January 2026 and conclude with the final release in early 2027.

The latest addition to Nissan's offerings is the compact MPV named Gravite. This announcement follows the unveiling of the Tekton SUV, which is also part of the brand's new lineup slated for release in the country. Furthermore, the manufacturer is planning a third vehicle, which will be a seven-seater SUV.

The Japanese automaker is preparing to initiate its product expansion with the introduction of Gravite next year. As per the brand's statement, this model will start arriving at dealerships in March 2026. The subsequent models will be launched in close succession, with just a few months between them. Following Gravite, Tekton will make its debut, with the seven-seater SUV planned for a 2027 release.

Until now, Nissan's presence in the market has been limited to a single segment with the Magnite. With the introduction of the new vehicles, the brand aims to establish itself in four different segments. To enhance its visibility and attract more customers, the automaker is also looking to grow its dealership network throughout the country.

The Tekton SUV is crucial for Nissan, as it will enter a fiercely competitive segment. This category includes several well-known models such as the Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Maruti Victoris, Maruti Grand Vitara, Toyota Hyryder, MG Astor, Honda Elevate, Tata Curvv, Skoda Kushaq, and Volkswagen Taigun. Details about the seven-seater SUV are still to be disclosed.