Vince Zampella's Fatal Ferrari 296 GTS Crash: What Makes This Supercar So Extreme

Vince Zampella, the video game developer behind the creation of the 'Call of Duty', has died in a Ferrari crash on Southern California's Angeles Crest Highway. An acclaimed figure in the gaming industry and the head of Respawn Entertainment was reported dead after his supercar veered off the road while exiting a tunnel. It ended up hitting a concrete barrier, and a passenger was ejected by the California Highway Patrol.

The incident was caught on camera. The investigators claimed that the car visible in the visuals is a 2026 Ferrari 296 GTS. It also shows the car engulfed in flames within moments of the crash. The cause of the incident has not yet been determined. Meanwhile, the witnesses present at the moment can be seen in a state of shock.

What We Know About the Car In Vince Zampella's Crash

The car claimed to be involved in the incident is a Ferrari 296 GTS. It was introduced as the evolved form of the two-seater Berlinetta Spider and carries a plug-in hybrid powertrain that was introduced with the 296 GTB. The mid-engined car is known for its performance and the Italian charm inherited from the house of Maranello.

friends



This just hit me



Vince Zampella, the absolute LEGEND who co-created Call of Duty and built empires with Titanfall and Apex, gone at 55 in a brutal Ferrari crash up on Angeles Crest hwy



— Victoria Gonzalez (@VictoriaGo55816) December 23, 2025

Under the skin, the Ferrari 296 GTS houses a mid-rear 2.0-litre twin-turbocharged V6 engine also known as the "piccolo V12" (little V12). This unit cranks out 654 hp of power and 740 Nm of torque. To make things even better, the engine revs up to 8,500 rpm. Supported by a plug-in hybrid system consisting of a 7.45 kWh battery, the power increases to 818 hp. The power is transferred to the wheels using an 8-speed DCT.

The Ferrari 296 GTS tips the scale at 1540 kg (dry weight), which makes the car capable of accelerating from 0-100 kmph in 2.9 seconds. To accelerate from 0-200 kmph, the car takes 7.6 seconds, and the top speed is over 330 kmph.

What Happened To Vince Zameplla

The California Highway Patrol reported that a Ferrari traveling south veered off the road, hit a concrete barrier, and ejected a passenger. According to the CHP, Zampella, the driver, became trapped in a subsequent fire and was pronounced dead at the scene. The passenger was transported to the hospital, where they later passed away. Authorities informed NBC4 Investigates that the identity of the passenger had not been disclosed yet.