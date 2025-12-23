Video: Moment When Call Of Duty Creator's Ferrari Crashed, Burst Into Flames

It takes only seconds for a legacy to turn into a tragedy. In a video now circulating across social media, the final moments of gaming legend and Call Of Duty Creator Vince Zampella are captured in horrific detail.

The footage shows a vibrant red 2026 Ferrari 296 GTS emerging from a tunnel on the Angeles Crest Highway near Los Angeles. Within moments of exiting the tunnel, the vehicle loses control, veers sharply, and slams into a concrete barrier. Almost instantly, the car is engulfed in a massive fireball.

Witnesses at the scene were left in a state of shock as the crash happened before them.

On Monday, gaming giant Electronic Arts confirmed that 55-year-old Zampella, head of Respawn Entertainment, died in the Sunday afternoon crash. The California Highway Patrol (CHP) reported that the incident occurred around 12:45 pm on a winding, two-lane stretch of the mountain road.

According to the CHP, the force of the collision was so great that a passenger was thrown out from the vehicle and later died because of the injuries.

"For unknown reasons, the vehicle veered off the roadway, struck a concrete barrier, and became fully engulfed," the CHP said in a statement.

Details regarding what led to the crash on the winding forest road were not immediately available. The incident remains under investigation.

Co-Creator Of The "Call Of Duty"

Zampella was best known for co-creating the "Call of Duty" franchise and founding Respawn Entertainment, the studio behind "Titanfall," "Apex Legends," and the "Star Wars Jedi" games.

After starting out in the 1990s as a designer on shooter games, he co-founded Infinity Ward in 2002 and helped launch "Call of Duty" in 2003. Activision later acquired his studio.

He left Activision under contentious circumstances and established Respawn in 2010, which Electronic Arts acquired in 2017.

At EA, he eventually took charge of revitalizing the "Battlefield" franchise, cementing his reputation as one of the most influential figures in modern first-person shooter games.

"This is an unimaginable loss, and our hearts are with Vince's family, his loved ones, and all those touched by his work," Electronic Arts said in a statement.

"Vince's influence on the video game industry was profound and far-reaching," the company said, adding that "his work helped shape modern interactive entertainment."

A statement by Respawn, posted on the "Battlefield" X account, praised Zampella "for how he showed up every day, trusting his teams, encouraging bold ideas, and believing in Battlefield and the people building it."

