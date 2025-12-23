Who Was Vince Zampella, Brain Behind 'Call Of Duty' Killed In Ferrari Accident

Vince Zampella, the man who created the global phenomenon Call of Duty, has died in a car crash in California, Electronic Arts confirmed. The 55-year-old was one of the most consequential figures in the modern video gaming industry.

Zampella died on Sunday while driving his Ferrari on a road north of Los Angeles, according to local broadcaster NBC4. The California Highway Patrol (CHP) said the vehicle veered off the road shortly after exiting a tunnel and struck a concrete barrier.

A passenger was ejected from the car, while Zampella, who was driving, got trapped when the vehicle caught fire. He died on the spot, and the passenger later died in hospital, authorities told NBC4.

HOLY SHIT friends



This just hit me like a frag grenade...



Vince Zampella, the absolute LEGEND who co-created Call of Duty and built empires with Titanfall and Apex, gone at 55 in a brutal Ferrari crash up on Angeles Crest hwy



Dude was living the...pic.twitter.com/Vl8ZO58GHG — Victoria Gonzalez (@VictoriaGo55816) December 23, 2025

A Leading Figure In Video Games

Known as one of the most accomplished designers and executives in the video game industry, Zampella was the head of Respawn Entertainment.

He began his career in video games in the mid-1990s, steadily building a reputation as a creative force behind some of the industry's most commercially and critically successful titles, The Guardian reported.

Building The Call Of Duty Phenomenon

Zampella was best known as the former CEO of Infinity Ward, the studio responsible for launching Call of Duty. He co-created the franchise in 2003 alongside long-time collaborators Jason West and Grant Collier, reported the BBC.

Inspired in part by events of the Second World War, the first game laid the foundation for what would become one of the most lucrative entertainment franchises in history.

The Call of Duty series has sold more than 500 million copies, helping make its owner, Microsoft's Activision, one of the most profitable gaming companies in the world. The franchise has also spawned an upcoming live-action film.

Tributes Pour In

Tributes from across the gaming industry followed news of his death.

Respawn, in a statement shared on Battlefield's X handle, hailed Zampella “for how he showed up every day, trusting his teams, encouraging bold ideas, and believing in Battlefield and the people building it.”

Electronic Arts said in a post on X that Zampella's influence on gaming was “profound and far-reaching.” The company added, “His work helped shape modern interactive entertainment and inspired millions of players and developers around the world.”

This is an unimaginable loss, and our hearts are with Vince's family, his loved ones, and all those touched by his work. Vince's influence on the video game industry was profound and far-reaching. A friend, colleague, leader and visionary creator, his work helped shape modern… https://t.co/af2C4bvsmE — Electronic Arts (@EA) December 22, 2025

Infinity Ward, the American studio behind Call of Duty, also paid tribute, saying Zampella “will always have a special place in our history.”

Rest in peace Vince.



As one of the founders of Infinity Ward and Call of Duty, you will always have a special place in our history.



Your legacy of creating iconic, lasting entertainment is immeasurable.



Our deepest condolences to Vince's family and loved ones upon this… — Infinity Ward (@InfinityWard) December 22, 2025

Lawsuit And A New Studio

In 2010, Zampella was involved in a high-profile lawsuit against Activision alongside other former Infinity Ward staff over unpaid royalties. That same year, he co-founded Chatsworth-based Respawn Entertainment.

The studio went on to develop major titles, including Titanfall, Titanfall 2, Apex Legends, and STAR WARS Jedi: Fallen Order, before being acquired by Electronic Arts in 2017.

Within EA, Zampella took on a broader leadership role, heading an EA studio team based in Playa Vista responsible for the Battlefield franchise. Most recently, he was promoted to oversee the Battlefield military shooter series across EA Games. Battlefield 6 was released in October to critical acclaim.