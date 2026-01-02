Friends' Vrindavan Trip On New Year Ends In Car Crash In Faridabad, 1 Dead

A Maruti Suzuki Baleno car carrying five friends overturned in Faridabad after a tyre suddenly burst, causing the driver to lose control. The crash left one person dead and four others injured.

The accident occurred in the early hours of Thursday when the friends had planned to visit Vrindavan on New Year's Day. The victim has been identified as 25-year-old Saransh. The injured are Lakshya, Raghav, Tushar, and Yatharth. All five are graduation students living in Faridabad's Jawahar Colony.

According to the police, the group left home around 3:00 am. Saransh was driving the car, with Lakshya seated beside him, while the remaining three were in the back seat.

After crossing the Neelam Flyover in Faridabad, one of the car's tyres burst. The vehicle went out of control, hit a grill, and overturned after crashing into a divider near Bata Metro Station.

Saransh was thrown from the car after the glass shattered and suffered a fatal head injury. The three passengers in the back seat sustained serious injuries, while Lakshya received minor injuries.

Passersby rushed to the spot and helped rescue the injured. They were taken to a nearby hospital. Central police station in-charge Randhir said Saransh's body was handed over to the family after the post-mortem, and the police are investigating the case.

