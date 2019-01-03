Uttarakhand Receives Heavy Snowfall, Intense Cold Wave In Plains

The plain regions in Uttarakhand are facing an intense cold wave.

All India | | Updated: January 03, 2019 16:28 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Uttarakhand Receives Heavy Snowfall, Intense Cold Wave In Plains

Uttarakhand's Badrinath also received snowfall.


Dehradun: 

Uttarakhand received snowfall in many areas on Thursday, the Met office said. Harshil, Auli, Tungnath and Chopta received heavy snowfall, officials said, adding that Kumayun's Munsyari also received heavy snowfall since yesterday.

The plain regions in Uttarakhand are facing an intense cold wave.

According to the regional Met office, the weather on Friday would be dry and cold even as fog is expected.

The Thal-Munsyari road was blocked leaving vehicles stuck in Ratapani and Munsyari.

Gutsy cold winds are blowing across Nainital, Ranikhet and Almora, while it has been snowing in places like Rajrambha, Nanda Devi, Hasling, Panchachuli, Nandakot, Nanda Ghoonghat, Brajgang, Hiramani glacier, Milam and Sidamdhar, an official said.

Help. Save a life, donate a blanket for the homeless. Here's how

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

cold wave conditionsheavy snowfallUttarakhand Snowfall

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Ind vs AusLive TVTamil NewsRahul GandhiHOP LiveLive Cricket ScoreEntertainment NewsPNR StatusTrain StatusSabarimalaUpcoming MoviesTata SkyMcDonald EmployeeMoon ChinaDonald TrumpAnupam KherLunar EclipseHuawei Y9PewDiePie

................................ Advertisement ................................