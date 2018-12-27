11 Trekkers Including 5 From Delhi Rescued From Uttarakhand's Munsiyari

Trekkers have been rescued from Uttarakhand's Munsiyari after heavy snowfall (Representational Image)

Eleven trekkers, including five from Delhi, have been rescued from the upper reaches of Uttarakhand after they got stranded for two days due to heavy snowfall, ITBP officials said on Wednesday.

They said a group of five trekkers and porters each and a guide were rescued by the troops of the 14th battalion of the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) from Munsiyari in Pithoragarh district after they got stranded there on December 24.

"The group lost contact due to snowfall in Khaliya Top area in Bhainstal region of Munsiyari. They are in good health and were brought to Munsyari this afternoon and were further sent off to their destinations," a senior official said.

The identities of the trekkers are yet to be announced, they said.

Munsiyari is at an altitude of 7,200 feet.

The ITBP is deployed in the state as part of their mandate to guard the India-Tibet border.

