Trekker's Body Recovered From 18,700 Feet In Himachal Op

The body of a trekker was retrieved from Khimloga Pass (18,700 feet) in Himachal Pradesh-Uttarakhand border in a joint operation by the army and the 2nd Battalion Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) on Saturday.

The joint team carried the body on a stretcher for more than 20 km on foot to take it to Chitkul in Himachal Pradesh.

Three trekkers from West Bengal, Sujoy Dule, Narottam Gayan and Subroto Viswas, along with six porters started a trek from Uttarkashi region in Uttarakhand to Chitkul through the Khimloga Pass.

While crossing the pass, located 18,700 feet above sea level, two of the trekkers reportedly fell while opening the ropes they had tied to safely descend from the steep slope of the pass.

The accident resulted in the death of Sujoy Dule while Subroto Viswas was injured. Three porters and the other trekker, Narottam Gayan, reached Chitkul and reported the accident to the local administration.

An ITBP team along with Himachal Pradesh police and a State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) team launched a search and rescue operation on 4 September. The team spotted the injured Subroto Viswas and carried him on a stretcher to Chitkul.

Sujoy Dule's body was retrieved from a crevasse on Saturday by a joint team of ITBP and army before being carried to Chitkul today.

