179 Killed In Monsoon Fury In Himachal, Mandi, Kullu, Chambal Remain Worst-Hit

Himachal Pradesh continues to reel under the devastating impact of the monsoon season, with severe disruptions across vital public utilities and a mounting death count.

According to the State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA), Himachal Pradesh, a total of 179 people have lost their lives since June 20, including 101 in rain-related incidents such as landslides, flash floods, and cloudbursts, and 78 in road accidents attributed to treacherous weather conditions.

As of the evening of August 3, the disaster has rendered 296 roads impassable, 134 power distribution transformers out of service, and 266 water supply schemes disrupted, highlighting the widespread infrastructural damage caused by torrential rains across the hill state.

Among the worst-hit districts are Mandi, Kullu, and Chamba, which together account for a major share of road blockages and public service breakdowns. National Highway-505 in Lahaul-Spiti also remains closed due to landslides and flash floods, cutting off vital access routes.

The SDMA report noted that the cumulative damage to public property, including roads, power lines, water systems, health infrastructure, and schools, exceeds Rs 1,71,495 lakh, with over 88,800 hectares of crops affected, primarily in agriculture and horticulture.

Officials are working round-the-clock to restore access and resume services, but continuous rainfall and terrain instability are hampering rescue and relief operations. The SDMA has advised residents to remain alert, avoid travel in vulnerable zones, and adhere to weather advisories as more rains are forecast in the coming days.

