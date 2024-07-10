Border Police Personnel Seize Over 100 Kg Of Gold In Ladakh, Arrest 2

The seizure was made on July 9, said ITBP.

In a significant bust, the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) has seized 108 gold bars weighing 108.060 kgs and arrested two persons near the India-China border in Eastern Ladakh.

The seizure was made on July 9 during a Long Range Patrolling operation launched in the Southern Sub Sector, covering areas such as Chismule, Narbula top, Zakle, and Zakla. The ITBP team was deployed to check infiltration and smuggling attempts along the border.

"On 9th July, 2024 at around 01:30/02:00 PM 21st Battalion, ITBP launched a Long Range Patrolling (LRP) in the border areas in Southern Sub Sector in Eastern Ladakh of (in general area Chismule, Narbula top, Zakle and Zakla) to check infiltration as well smuggling as this is summer and activities are heightened around this season also some inputs of smuggling was received in the area near Sirigaple, Ladakh," said the ITBP.

The ITBP said its patrolling team while reaching the area of Sirigaple one km away from the International Border around at 13.20 am on July 9 came across two suspicious persons with mules.

"Patrol party chased the two persons down and took them to camping area as the suspects. Initially they told that they are collecting medicinal plants but later patrol party found huge quantity of Gold and other items. Patrol party took custody of both the suspects and seized items," the ITBP said.

The arrested persons are Indian nationals and they have been identified as Tenzin Targy, 40, and Tsering Chamba, 69. The arrested individuals and the seized gold bars have been handed over to the customs authorities for further investigation.

Joint interrogation of the suspects will be carried out by Civil Police, Intelligence Bureau, customs and ITBP. The seizure along with the suspects have been handed over to custom department officers for further questioning and needful action as enshrined in the law. The ITBP said it has tightened vigilance along the border to prevent such illegal activities.

Besides the gold bars, two mobiles, one binocular, some Chinese food items ( one packet fragrant cake, one packet Lao Beijing, two Milk cane, two Milk Lassi, two Knives, two Ponies, one Torch-Wonder, one Hammer, and one Nose Plier was also seized from the possession of the arrested accused.

This significant seizure highlights the ITBP's commitment to securing India's borders and preventing smuggling attempts. The investigation is ongoing to uncover the source and intended destination of the seized gold.

The matter has been reported to higher headquarters and further investigation and action is in progress in coordination with sister organizations.

