Weather Office Issues Red Alert For Uttarakhand, Schools Shut In 10 Districts

Uttarakhand continues to reel under the impact of incessant rainfall as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued red and orange alerts across the state for Tuesday.

The extreme weather conditions have prompted authorities to order the closure of schools in several districts as a precautionary measure.

"Very heavy rain/very intense to extremely intense spells of rain/heavy rain/thunderstorm accompanied with lightning/intense to very intense spell of rain likely to occur at isolated places," the IMD said in its forecast.

In view of the threat of cloudbursts, flash floods, and other hazards triggered by continuous downpours, all schools up to Class 12 will remain closed in Pauri Garhwal, Uttarkashi, Chamoli, Rudraprayag, Nainital, Udham Singh Nagar, Almora, Champawat, Pithoragarh, and Bageshwar on Tuesday.

The risk of landslides and a sudden surge in water levels of rivers and streams remains high in the hilly regions.

The heavy rains have thrown life out of gear, disrupting both the mountains and the plains.

In Dehradun, the Tons River, flowing near the Minas motor road, has swollen dangerously. Once it descends into the plains after merging with the Yamuna, the water level rises sharply, creating a further threat of flooding.

Meanwhile, traffic has been badly hit as several stretches of the National Highway remain blocked due to landslides.

The Chamoli Police said that routes have been closed at multiple points, including Kanchan Ganga, Bhanerpani, Kameda, and between Kotdeep, Lolti, and Nasir Market Tharali to Lolti under the Thana Tharali area.

Moreover, considering the red and orange alerts issued by the Meteorological Department, the Char Dham Yatra and Hemkund Sahib Yatra have been delayed until September 5.

The situation continues to remain precarious, and the authorities have urged people in vulnerable areas to stay cautious.



