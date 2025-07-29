Yellow Alert Issued For Heavy Rain, Thunderstorms In Parts Of Uttarakhand

A yellow alert for heavy rain has been issued in some districts of Uttarakhand on Tuesday, according to the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD).

There is a possibility of lightning and thundershowers in other districts.

Heavy rainfall, accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning, and strong winds, is likely to affect Nainital, Haridwar, Dehradun, and several other major areas through at least August 1.

Meanwhile, on Monday, in view of the forecast of a low- to medium-level flood risk in various districts of Uttarakhand, the State Emergency Operations Centre in Dehradun has advised the District Magistrates (DMs) of all the concerned districts to take precautions.

According to the forecast issued by the India Meteorological Department (IMD), there is a possibility of waterlogging/flood threats in some places in the Almora, Bageshwar, Chamoli, Dehradun, Haridwar, Nainital, Pauri, Pithoragarh, Rudraprayag, Tehri, and Uttarkashi districts over the next 24 hours due to heavy rains.

"Traffic should be controlled while maintaining preparedness and security at every level. In the event of any disaster/accident, immediate on-site action should be taken, and information should be exchanged promptly. All the officers and departmental nodal officers nominated for the disaster management IRS system will remain on high alert," the letter signed by Deputy Secretary Mahavir Singh Parmar read.

The Chamoli Police issued an advisory on Sunday, urging residents to remain alert as the water level of the Alaknanda River continues to rise due to ongoing rainfall in the region.

In a statement shared on X, the police stated that the weather remains unstable and warned people to avoid areas near the riverbanks.

"Currently, the weather is unstable, and due to continuous rainfall, the water level of the Alaknanda River is rising rapidly. The Chamoli Police appeal to people living near the riverbank to please stay vigilant and avoid going near the river. Your safety, our priority," Chamoli Police said.

