5 Killed After Car Falls Into Gorge In Uttarakhand

The bodies were recovered today morning from the gorge, an official said. (Representational)

Five people, including a father and his son, were killed when their car fell into a deep gorge in Uttarakhand's Chamoli district, officials said today.

The accident occurred late on Saturday night near Garunganga village, which falls between Pipalkoti and Joshimath, on the Badrinath National Highway, District Disaster Management Officer NK Joshi said.

The bodies were recovered today morning from the gorge, he said.

They have been identified as 50-year-old Pratap Naithwal, his son Rajat Naithwal (23), Praveen Naithwal (22), Ganesh Gamswal (29) and Shailendra Hindwal (32), the official said.