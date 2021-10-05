UP Violence LIVE: Priyanka Gandhi Vadra Hits Out At PM Modi Over Arrest

Lakhimpur-Kheri Violence LIVE Updates: Eight, including four farmers, were killed.

A group of protesting farmers in Tikonia area of Kheri tried to block Union Minister Ajay Kumar Mishra and Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya from visiting on Sunday as the protesters were upset over a recent speech by Mr Mishra. The farmers claimed the violence broke out after a car in the minister's convoy ran over protesters. Visuals from the area showed arson and vehicles set on fire. They have alleged that the car was driven by the Union Minister's son Ashish.

A murder case has been filed against Union minister Ajay Mishra's son.

Minister Ajay Mishra says he is not aware about any FIR against his son. He has also denied that his son was linked to the violence.

A video of an SUV ramming the sloganeering farmers marching in a line in Uttar Pradesh's Lakhimpur Kheri over the weekend has surfaced on social media. Eight people, including four farmers, were killed in the incident.

The Uttar Pradesh government has promised to pay a compensation of 45 lakh to the families of those who died. The injured will receive a compensation of 10 lakh. A retired judge will investigate the matter, the state government has said.

Here are LIVE updates on UP Violence: