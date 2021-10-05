'Will Shake Anyone's Soul': BJP's Varun Gandhi On Viral Video From UP

BJP's Varun Gandhi has sought a court-monitored probe in the case. (File)

BJP MP Varun Gandhi this morning tweeted a viral video that appears to show farmers being run over in Uttar Pradesh's Lakhimpur district - an incident that led to eight deaths, and has been condemned nationwide. "This video will shake anyone's soul," the BJP leader wrote and appealed for "immediate arrests".

"In Lakhimpur, the video that shows cars running over farmers will shake anyone's soul. Police should take note of this video and identify the owners of the car, those sitting in the car and others involved to make immediate arrests," the BJP MP from UP's Pilibhit said in a tweet in Hindi.

No arrests have been made in the Lakhimpur violence which has now become a national issue with all opposition parties criticising the ruling BJP over the handling of the case.

Union Minister of State for Home Ajay Kumar Mishra's son Ashish Mishra is the only person named in the murder case; he has denied he was at the spot.

Varun Gandhi has been perhaps the only BJP leader who expressed serious concern at the turn of events, demanding a probe monitored by the Supreme Court.

On Sunday, the farmers, who had assembled to stop the visit of the Union Minister and Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Maurya, said the violence in Lakhimpur Kheri district started after their car mowed down the protesters.

The viral video - which has been shared by many in the opposition - is yet to be verified by the police. NDTV cannot independently verify its authenticity.

Congress's Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, who has been in police custody for more than 30 hours, also tweeted the clip and asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi if he has seen the video ahead of his Lucknow visit. The Congress leader was arrested when she headed to Lakhimpur.

Several opposition leaders were stopped from visiting the district after Sunday's violence. Samajwadi Party's Akhilesh Yadav was detained when he was protesting outside his home in Lucknow. Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Channi was also denied permission to visit the state.

The issue has gained national attention just months ahead of the state elections and amid farmers' protests against three controversial laws.

