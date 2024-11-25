16th Century Mosque, A City On Fire: Sambhal Violence Explained

Violence in Sambhal has led to multiple deaths.

Over 30 years since the demolition of the Babri Masjid in Ayodhya, another mosque in Uttar Pradesh finds itself at the epicentre of a contentious debate. A court-ordered survey of the 16th-century Jama Masjid, a Mughal-era mosque, in Moradabad's Sambhal, led to multiple deaths, arrests and a riot that brought the city to a grinding halt.

The Jama Masjid in Sambhal was built during the reign of the first Mughal emperor, Babur, between 1526 and 1530, and was one of the three major mosques constructed during his brief but impactful rule. The other two are the mosque at Panipat and the now-demolished Babri Masjid in Ayodhya.

According to historical reports, the mosque's construction was supervised by Hindu Beg Qucin, one of Babur's trusted lieutenants, in December 1526. Its architectural style mirrors the era's evolving Mughal design, featuring a large square hall with a central dome. Persian inscriptions within the mosque confirm its Mughal origins, though some historians claim remnants of pre-existing Hindu temples were integrated into its construction.

Sambhal itself holds religious significance for Hindus, as the purported birthplace of Kalki, the tenth and final avatar of Vishnu. According to Hindu scriptures, Kalki is destined to appear in Sambhal to end the Kalyug (age of darkness). Earlier this year, Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid the foundation stone of the grand Kalki Dham, calling for "Ram Rashtra" and claiming that "Kalki's avatar will determine the course of thousands of years."

Sambhal's spiritual history - with different faiths overlapping each other in history - forms the crux of the current legal and ideological battle.

The Legal Dispute

The controversy erupted when a petition was filed in Sambhal by advocate Vishnu Shanker Jain and others. Mr Jain, also known for his involvement in the Gyanvapi Mosque and Krishna Janmabhoomi disputes, claimed that the Jama Masjid was built on the ruins of a temple dedicated to Lord Kalki. The petition alleged that the mosque was constructed after the destruction of the temple during Babur's invasion in 1526-27. The petitioners argue that historical texts such as "Baburnamah" and "Ain-e-Akbari" document the destruction of the temple by Babur.

The plea claims that the temple was built by the Hindu mythological figure Vishwakarma at the beginning of the universe. Babur's forces allegedly destroyed the temple partially and converted it into a mosque to establish Islamic supremacy. The petition further criticises the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) for failing to take control of the site, as it is a protected monument under the Ancient Monuments and Archaeological Sites and Remains Act, 1958.

The petitioners demand unrestricted access to the mosque for Hindus, claiming their right to worship was being unlawfully denied.

The Survey And Its Fallout

In response to the petition, the court ordered a survey of the mosque on November 19, 2024. Advocate Commissioner Ramesh Raghav, along with the district administration and police, carried out the survey the same day. This rapid action drew criticism from several quarters, with claims of judicial overreach and procedural irregularities.

The Muslim community, including the Jama Masjid management committee, strongly opposed the survey. They pointed to the Places of Worship Act, 1991, which prohibits altering the status of any religious site as it existed on August 15, 1947. Ziaur Rehman Barq, the Samajwadi Party MP from Sambhal, condemned the move as an attempt to disrupt communal harmony.

On November 24 tensions boiled over as a second survey was scheduled. Protests erupted near the mosque as hundreds of locals, fearing a repeat of the Babri Masjid demolition, gathered to resist the survey. The demonstrations quickly turned violent, with protesters throwing stones and setting vehicles on fire.

Security personnel responded with tear gas and baton charges to control the mob. Four people were killed, including three men in their 20s. Over 30 police personnel were injured in the clashes.

Several vehicles were torched, and property around the mosque was damaged. Internet services were suspended, prohibitory orders were imposed, and schools were shut for a day to prevent further escalation. The Moradabad Police said that those responsible for the violence would face stringent legal action, including charges under the National Security Act (NSA).

Advocate Vishnu Shanker Jain stated that the ASI must take control of the site to conduct a thorough investigation into its origins. Ziaur Rehman Barq urged the community to remain calm while challenging the survey legally. Former Chief Minister Mayawati criticised the government's inaction in preventing communal tensions.

Critics argue that allowing such cases undermines the The 1991 Places of Worship Act, which aims to maintain the religious status quo post-Independence.