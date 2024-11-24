2 Dead, Vehicles On Fire: Violence In UP's Sambhal Over Mosque Survey

The police responded with tear gas to disperse the mob.

Chaos erupted in Uttar Pradesh's Sambhal this morning as a court-ordered survey of the Mughal-era Jama Masjid led to violent clashes between locals and police, leading to the deaths of two individuals. The mosque is at the centre of a contentious legal battle over claims that it was built on the site of a Hindu temple.

According to the police, the violence began when a crowd gathered near the mosque as the survey team, led by an "Advocate Commissioner," began its work. The crowd swelled to nearly a thousand people, who tried to prevent the police from entering the mosque. Some individuals in the crowd threw stones at police personnel stationed at the site. The mob set more than ten vehicles on fire. The police responded with tear gas to disperse the mob. In the ensuing chaos, two individuals were killed, police said.

The survey, which began at 7:30 am, was part of a process initiated by a petition claiming that a temple once stood where the mosque now stands. Tensions have been simmering in Sambhal since a similar survey was conducted on Tuesday. The petitioners argue that historical texts such as "Baburnama" and "Ain-e-Akbari" document the destruction of the temple by Mughal emperor Babur in 1529.

Supporters of the survey argue it is a necessary step in uncovering historical truths, while critics view it as a provocation that violates the sanctity of religious places as upheld by the Places of Worship Act, 1991.

"Some miscreants in the crowd pelted stones at the police team. The police used minor force and tear gas to bring the situation under control. Those involved in the violence will be identified and action will be taken," said Superintendent of Police Krishna Kumar Vishnoi.

District Magistrate Rajendra Pesia added that approximately ten individuals were detained in connection with the incident. Videos circulating online purportedly show throwing of stones near the mosque, and several vehicles parked in the vicinity were reportedly set ablaze.

Despite the unrest, officials completed the survey as planned. Advocate Vishnu Shankar Jain stated that the survey team conducted a detailed examination of the site, supported by videography and photography as per the court's directives. The survey report is scheduled to be submitted by November 29.

The incident has sparked a wave of political and community reactions. Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav accused the BJP-led government of orchestrating the unrest to distract from allegations of electoral malpractice in recent bypolls.

"A serious incident occurred in Sambhal. A survey team was deliberately sent in the morning to disrupt discussions about the elections. The intention was to create chaos so that no debate on election issues could happen," the Samajwadi Party chief claimed.

SP MP Zia Ur Rehman Barq also criticised the survey, citing the Places of Worship Act, 1991. "The Jama Masjid of Sambhal is a historic site. The Supreme Court had ruled that religious places as they existed in 1947 must remain unchanged," Mr Barq said.

(With inputs from Rajat Malhotra)