"Minister Ajay Mishra's Son Was In The Car," Alleges Injured Farmer

Injured farmer Virk demanded that Union Minister Ajay Mishra be sacked

Two days after eight people, including four farmers, were killed in violence at Uttar Pradesh's Lakhimpur Kheri, an injured protester has alleged that Union Minister Ajay Mishra's son Ashish was driving the car that ran over farmers.

Tejinder Virk, hospitalised in Medanta, said it was unfortunate that even after 72 hours, the man had not been arrested.

Mr Virk had organised the protest on Sunday against the Union Minister's visit to the area for an event.

"This was a conspiracy to kill us. Ajay Mishra had given a statement that he would not allow farmers in Uttar Pradesh, let alone Lakhimpur. We were protesting against this statement. We were constantly in touch with the police and administration. We were standing along the route to wave black flags at him," Mr Virk, being treated for severe wounds, told NDTV.

"We were told at 3 pm that their route has changed. We started going back peacefully. Suddenly, speeding cars hit us from behind. The car was at over 100 km/hour speed. They ran us over on purpose. Ajay Mishra's son and his men were in the car. Then I lost consciousness."

According to Mr Virk, an agitated crowd later attacked the convoy. "Our people saved some of them and turned them in to the cops"

Mr Virk demanded that the Union Minister be sacked.

"I am willing to testify. The Yogi Adityanath government is helping the attackers," he said.

Simranjeet Singh, a farmer, says he saw people deserting the cars in the convoy, firing shots, and running away.

But he said he couldn't see who was driving the SUV that rammed protesters.

It started out as a peaceful protest against the Union Minister's visit, in which black flags would be shown to him. Within 3 minutes, the cars drove into the protesters and people fell.

"I was volunteering and looking after the langar. Then a Thar, Fortuner, and Scorpio (three cars in the convoy) came charging at a speed of 80-100 km/hour. The Thar crushed our farmers from the back," said Singh.

On the driver of the Thar, Singh said: "It all happened very fast. On both sides of the Thar, there were men standing. The cars were moving at a high speed, you can tell from videos."

He said he saw five-seven people coming out of the cars and firing constantly.

The protesters had already declared they would be marching on that road, he said and had told the minister's people that they should divert their cars.

"I think they thought that everything has been so peaceful... something has to happen. We were targeted by them and the farmers were run over."

Singh, along with other volunteers, helped take the wounded to the hospital. Among them was 19-year-old Lovepreet Singh, who begged his father from hospital to "come soon" but died before he could see his family.