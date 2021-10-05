'He Was Just Doing His Duty': Father Of Journalist Killed In UP Violence

Farmers have alleged that the car that ran over farmers was driven by the minister's son Ashish Mishra.

A local journalist was among the eight people killed in Lakhimpur Kheri in Uttar Pradesh on Sunday during protests against a Union Minister's visit that turned violent.

Raman Kashyap, 35, was at the site to report for a local channel on the protests when violence flared up after an SUV in Union Minister Ajay Mishra's convoy ran over protesters. Farmers have alleged that the car that ran over farmers was driven by the minister's son Ashish Mishra.

Raman was allegedly crushed under the car.

His body was found hours after the incident.

He had been missing since the incident, his father Ram Dulari told NDTV.

"He was just doing his journalistic duty. I received a phone call at 3 am about an unknown body. When I went to the mortuary...I saw it was my son," said the grieving father.

He said his son had been caught between processions that were coming from both sides.

There are other accounts of how he died. His colleague at Sadhna TV, Brijmohan Singh, was quoted by the Indian Express as saying he was beaten to death by protesters while he was shooting videos.

"Raman has a boy and a girl. We should be given Rs 50 lakh compensation and my daughter-in-law should be given a government job," Ram Dulari said.

The UP government has announced compensation for those who were killed and has also filed an FIR naming Union Minister Mishra's son