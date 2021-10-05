Priyanka Gandhi 'Isn't Afraid, True Congressi': Rahul Gandhi On Arrest

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra was among several opposition leaders blocked from UP district.

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's arrest in Uttar Pradesh won't stop "the non-violent protest for truth", her brother Rahul Gandhi said today in a tweet, calling her "fearless" and a "true Congressi". This is the third consecutive day that the opposition has been targeting the BJP government in UP and at the centre over the violence that erupted in Lakhimpur district, about 440 km from Delhi, as eight people - including four farmers - were allegedly run over by a car. Union Minister of State for Home Ajay Kumar Mishra's son Ashish Mishra is the only person named in the murder case.

"Jise hirasat me rakha hai, woh darti nahi - sacchi Congressi hai. Haar nahi manegi. Satyagrah rukega nahi. (She who has been kept in arrest, she doesn't fear (anything) - she is a true Congressi. She won't give up)," Mr Gandhi, 51, tweeted in Hindi.

Ms Vadra, 49, said on Monday she was arrested when she was on her way to the UP district.

Today, while speaking to NDTV, she repeated that she was "being held illegally". She further said, yet again, that she was arrested while no action has been taken against the Union Minister's son, who is an accused.

She further questioned Prime Minister Narendra Modi if he would visit the district where restrictions have been imposed on movement and the use of mobile internet after Sunday's violence. Taking a dig at the UP government, she said, "Detain me for six months or six years.... no problem."

"Without an order or FIR, I have been held in custody for more than 28 hours," Ms Vadra said in a tweet.

On Monday, several opposition leaders, including Akhilesh Yadav, were detained amid widespread protests.

Haryana, Punjab and Delhi also saw demonstrations by farmers as they demanded action against the Minister's son.

Mr Mishra, however, has denied that he was in the car that allegedly ran over eight people. "I was not in the car. I was at my paternal home in Banwirpur village where a wrestling match was being organised. I was there from the morning till the end of the event," he told NDTV.

