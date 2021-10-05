"ModiJi, Will You Go To Lakhimpur Kheri?" Priyanka Gandhi, Arrested, Asks

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said today that she had been "illegally held" indefinitely by the Uttar Pradesh government for over 24 hours and targeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi over a Union Minister' son accused of running over farmers at a protest in Lakhimpur Kheri on Sunday.

"Why is the opposition arrested without any order and a man who has committed such a horrendous crime, he is not arrested. PM Modi, arrest him, not people like us," Priyanka Gandhi told NDTV in an interview from a government guest house in Sitapur, where she has been detained since early Monday morning.

The Congress leader pointed at PM Modi's visit to Lucknow shortly for an event linked to the Independence Day anniversary - "Azaadi ka Amrit Mahotsav".

"Modi-ji is coming to celebrate Azaadi (freedom). Who gave us freedom? Farmers gave us freedom. What moral authority do you have to celebrate in Lucknow and not sack your minister and arrest his son? This government does not have moral authority to continue if this minister continues," Priyanka Gandhi lashed out.

"Modi-ji, will you go to Lakhimpur Kheri?"

On Sunday, farmers at Lakhimpur Kheri -- a four-hour drive from Lucknow -- were protesting the visit of Union Minister Ajay Kumar Mishra for an event when an SUV in his convoy rammed a group of protesters. Eight people, including four farmers, were killed.

Farmers protested with the bodies in glass cases, alleging that the SUV was driven by Union Minister Mishra's son Ashish Mishra. The UP police have filed an FIR against him listing murder charges but he has yet to be arrested.

A video, apparently of the incident, has gone viral though its authenticity is not confirmed. Priyanka Gandhi tweeted the video with a question for PM Modi: ""@narendramodi Sir, your government has kept me in custody for the last 28 hours without any order and FIR. This person who crushed the annadata (farmers) has not been arrested yet. Why?"

.@narendramodi जी आपकी सरकार ने बग़ैर किसी ऑर्डर और FIR के मुझे पिछले 28 घंटे से हिरासत में रखा है।



अन्नदाता को कुचल देने वाला ये व्यक्ति अब तक गिरफ़्तार नहीं हुआ। क्यों? pic.twitter.com/0IF3iv0Ypi — Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (@priyankagandhi) October 5, 2021

Speaking to NDTV, Priyanka Gandhi said the first thing she would do when released was to meet with the families of the dead farmers. She was heading to Lakhimpur Kheri on Sunday night when she was stopped and arrested in the early hours of Monday.

"Maybe that is why I am not being released," she said, adding that she was ready to stay for "15 days, 20 day, six months or even six years"

The Congress leader said she was exploring legal options because she had neither been served, nor produced before a magistrate.

Lashing out at the BJP for calling her a political opportunist, Priyanka Gandhi retorted: "Each person of this country each child knows who the biggest political opportunist is. They try to undermine us and our politics, saying it is nothing serious. But I am very serious and I work seriously. I don't sit in a jhoola (swing) with the Chinese President. I don't visit Japan The PM travels the world and he is the biggest tourist."

She added: "I belong to a political party that opposes the government. It is my job to raise issues, to stand for people and to be the voice of the people. Farmers have been protesting for months on end, it is the farmer's son who is protecting our borders. If every opposition party had not tried to visit Lakhimpur Kheri, would the state government have acted at all?"