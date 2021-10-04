Video: Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Stopped On Way To UP District, Sweeps Detention Room

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra was blocked last night on her way to the violence-hit Lakhimpur Kheri district in Uttar Pradesh and is being detained at Sitapur, about 90 km from Lucknow.

After dramatic videos of the senior Congress leader's confrontation with UP cops, her team today released a video from a state guest house where she is detained.

Priyanka Gandhi was heading to Lakhimpur Kheri to meet with the families of farmers who had been killed in violence on Sunday when she was detained by cops.

The video showed Priyanka Gandhi sweeping the floor of a room in the PAC (Provincial Arms Constabulary) Guest House. She later sat on a fast.

A member of her team told NDTV: "The room where she has been lodged was dirty, she cleaned the room herself."

Congress workers gathered outside the centre to protest her detention.

Late last night, Priyanka Gandhi demanded to be shown a warrant when police personnel surrounded her convoy at Sitapur.

"I am not important than the people you have killed. The government you are defending. You give me a legal warrant, a legal basis or else I will not move from here and you won't touch me," the agitated Congress leader was heard saying in a video.

She is requested by a policewoman to move to the side.

"Warrant nikalo, order nikalonahi toh main yahan se nahi hil rahi hoon (Produce a warrant or a legal order or else I am not moving out from here) and if you will put me in that car I will charge you with kidnapping. And the charge will not be against the police but you," she was heard telling the cop.

Congress leader Deepender Hooda, who is standing next to her, was also allegedly manhandled and pushed.