Families Of 3 Farmers, Who Were Run Over, Agree To Cremation: 10 Points

The family of 19-year-old Lovepreet Singh, one of the farmers who died after being hit by the car, said the bodies will not cremated till the reports are provided. The death of the farmers on Sunday had set off arson and violence in the area, in which four others died.

"My son was crushed under a car... They have not taken any action against the person responsible. The administration is trying to cover up," said Lovepreet's father Satnam Singh. Reports suggest the postmortem report of all eight bodies said the death were caused by injuries, shock and brain haemorrhage.

The turnaround came a day after the farmers reached an understanding with the government, called a truce of sorts and agreed to cremate the bodies.

Congress's Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, who was arrested by the Uttar Pradesh police yesterday while on her way to Lakhimpur Kheri, tweeted: "So much for the government's claims that the families of the deceased farmers are satisfied with the action they have taken so far".

Ms Gandhi Vadra and party colleague Deepender Singh Hooda, are still in custody and alleged that they are being held illegally.

"Those who ruthlessly crush the farmers roam free and we are in police custody for 36 hours. The farmer families are mourning and there are celebrations in Lucknow," Mr Hooda tweeted in Hindi, signing it "From Police Lines Sitapur".

Union minister Ajay Mishra as well as his son Ashish Mishra who has been accused of murder, denied that they were at the spot on Sunday. Both said they were attending a function with Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Maurya.

A video that apparently captured the moment the SUV drove into the crowd of protesters and crushed many of them, is being circulated in social media. Besides many opposition leaders, it was also tweeted by BJP MP Varun Gandhi, who said it "shakes the soul".

Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar, who was in Guwahati this afternoon for a function, dodged reporters' queries on the incident at Lakhimpur Kheri.