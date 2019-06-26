Panel Seeks Report From Bulandshahr Police Over Death Of 2 Women

According to the police, a case has been registered against four people. (File)

The Uttar Pradesh SC/ST Commission has taken suo motu cognizance of an incident in Bulandshahr where two women were crushed to death under the wheels of a car, and sought a report from the district's senior superintendent of police.

The panel's chairman Brij Lal has written a letter to the senior superintendent of police of Bulandshahr seeking immediate investigation into the matter and prompt action against those found involved in it.

Two elderly women were killed after being run over by a car driven allegedly by a man who tried to molest a woman from their family in Uttar Pradesh's Bulandshahr. Two others were injured in the hit-and-run on Monday night.

According to the police, a case was registered against four people including the main accused Nakul Singh who has been arrested.

The victims' family placed the bodies on a highway and blocked traffic on Tuesday, demanding immediate arrest of all the accused.

According to a release issued by the commission, the chairman of the panel has taken suo motu cognizance of newspaper reports over the "attempt to allegedly abduct" a scheduled caste girl by Nakul Thakur in Nayagaon village of Bulandshahr and "crushing the mother and aunt of the girl in retaliation when checked".

Besides asking officials to extend necessary financial aid for the family, the commission has also sought a report from the SSP about the action taken in this regard by July 1.

