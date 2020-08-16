Nishad Party MLA Vijay Mishra Sent To 14-Day Judicial Custody

Vijay Mishra was detained by the Madhya Pradesh Police on Friday. (File)

A Bhadohi court on Sunday sent Nishad Party MLA Vijay Mishra to 14-day judicial custody. He was taken to the Naini Central Jail.

Bhadohi's Gyanpur MLA was arrested in a case of criminal intimidation and wrongful confinement lodged by his relative against him, his wife Ramlali Mishra, a member of the state legislative council, and son Vishnu Mishra.

Their relative had accused them of land grab after threatening him. Bhadohi Superintendent of Police Ram Badan Singh said the MLA was presented before the court of Judicial Magistrate Alok Kumar.

He was remanded in 14-day of judicial custody, the SP said.

The SP said the jailor of the district jail, Ashok Kumar Gautam, had informed that the MLA "was not safe" there, following which he was taken to the Naini Central Jail. The DM has issued orders to shift the MLA to central jail, he said.

A police team from Bhadohi had on Saturday arrested Vijay Mishra, detained by the Madhya Pradesh Police in Agar Malwa on its request.

Vijay Mishra was detained by the Madhya Pradesh Police on Friday while he was on his way to Kota in Rajasthan via Ujjain.

The SP said after arresting the MLA, the UP Police team led by DSP Kalu Singh produced him in a court at Madhya Pradesh's Agar Malwa and brought him to Bhadohi on a transit remand.

Vijay Mishra, his wife Ramlali Mishra and son Vishnu Mishra were charged under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code.

The MLA currently has 73 cases registered against him and has been booked under the Goonda Act and the stringent National Security Act in the past.