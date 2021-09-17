Uttar Pradesh Cop Arrested For Sexually Harassing, Beating Wife

The police sub-inspector was arrested from Gorakhpur district. (Representational)

A police sub-inspector has been arrested from Gorakhpur district for allegedly forcing his wife to have unnatural sex and assaulting her several times, a police officer said on Friday.

The arrest was made on the complaint of a woman, who alleged mental, physical and financial harassment by sub-inspector Vijay Tiwari, whom she had married in 2014, in-charge of Rampur Karkhana police station, Manoj Kumar said.

The woman, belonging to Deoria district, alleged that her husband used to force her to have unnatural sex with him and would beat her up when she resisted his attempts. She said the harassment by Tiwari began the day she started living with her in-laws.

In 2017, she was thrashed and thrown out of the house, Mr Kumar said quoting the woman's complaint.

She came back to her in-laws' house when the family members intervened, but the situation did not improve. Rather, it worsened as the sub-inspector and his family started demanding dowry of Rs 20 lakh, he said.

Manoj Kumar said an FIR was registered in March this year at Rampur Karkhana police station in this regard based on the woman's complaint.

With allegations substantiated against him during the investigation, Tiwari was arrested from Gorakhpur's Padri Bazar area on Thursday.