5 Of Family, Including 4-Year-Old, Die In UP Accident

Five people of the same family including a four-year-old kid were killed after a vehicle they were travelling in rammed with a tree here in Uttar Pradesh's Hardoi area.

The accident took place on the Bilhaur-Katra highway late Monday evening.

Superintendent of Police, Hardoi, Durgesh Kumar Singh said, "Four people and a four-year-old child were going from Barakanth village to Nayagaon in a vehicle, but on the way, their vehicle lost control and collided with a tree."

"All of them were brought to the hospital where doctors said they were were brought dead...," SP Singh added.

"Further action is being taken," he added.

More details are awaited.

