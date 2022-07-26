For 'Stealing' Watch, UP Student Beaten To Death In School By Teachers

Uttar Pradesh: Further investigation is underway, police said. (Representational)

A 15-year-old boy in Madaiya village here was allegedly locked in a room and beaten to death by three teachers who accused him of stealing a watch, police said on Tuesday.

Dilshan alias Raja, a Class IX student, succumbed to injuries in a Kanpur hospital, they said. His relatives alleged he was beaten to death.

The body of the student was sent for post mortem.

Police are investigating and if the matter of assault with the student comes to the fore, then strict action will be taken against the accused as per the rules, Superintendent of Police Kunwar Anupam Singh said.

Dilshan, a resident of Paschim Madaiya village of Kasava Chowki area of Chhibramau Kotwali, had gone to R S Inter College, Ramlila Maidan, on July 23 for admission in Class IX.

Jahgir, his father, in his complaint alleged that a teacher, Shivkumar Yadav, had called Dilshan and accused him of stealing a watch.

After the accusation was made, he and his fellow teachers, Prabhakar and Vivek Yadav, allegedly locked the student in a room and beat him mercilessly.

The student was admitted to a local hospital in critical condition, but was taken to Kanpur after he showed no improvement. He died Monday night during treatment.

The SP said post mortem report will explain the cause of death, and action will be taken accordingly.