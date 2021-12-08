PM's 'Laal Topi' Tweet From Official Handle Provokes Opposition Attack

Uttar Pradesh Elections: PM Modi said in Gorakhpur, "The red caps are red alerts for Uttar Pradesh."

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's use of his official PMO Twitter handle to spotlight his "Laal Topi" jibe at the Samajwadi Party is snowballing into a new row with parties like the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and Trinamool Congress red-flagging it.

"The use of this kind of language from the Prime Minister's official handle is wrong. PM Modi himself wears a kali topi (black cap), and so does his party and his cabinet," said AAP's Sanjay Singh.

Yesterday, PM Modi had said at a public meeting in Uttar Pradesh's Gorakhpur that the "Laal Topi"- the trademark red cap worn by Samajwadi Party leaders -is a "danger signal" and even suggested that the Samajwadi party sympathized with terrorists.

"The whole of UP knows that "laal topi waalon" (the red caps) are only interested in red beacons," said the PM.

"These people only need power for scams, for encroachment, to give a free run to mafias. The red caps want to form the government to get terrorists released from jail... The red caps are red alerts for Uttar Pradesh... the danger alarm," he added.