Akhilesh Yadav, In ' Laal Topi ', Responds To PM's Attack

Colour red symbolises emotions, revolution, change underlined Akhilesh Yadav in response to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's attack on the Samajwadi Party (SP), whose members wear red caps.

The politically prized state of Uttar Pradesh goes to polls early next year and both the BJP, the ruling front, and SP, the principal opposition in the state, have begun their campaign. PM Modi made yet another trip to the the state on Monday, while Mr Yadav has been criss-crossing the state with his rallies.

"The colour red symbolises emotions. The BJP does not understand emotions. It is also the colour of the revolution. It also represents change. They know that there is going to be a change in Uttar Pradesh this time. Earlier, the Chief Minister used this language. It is not new," said Akhilesh Yadav in direct response to the PM's "red caps are red alerts for Uttar Pradesh" attack.