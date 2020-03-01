Bundelkhand Expressway Will Give Momentum To Defence Corridor: Yogi Adityanath

The income of farmers here will be doubled with the Bundelkhand Expressway: Yogi Adityanath

The Bundelkhand Expressway, the foundation stone of which was laid by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday, will give momentum to the Uttar Pradesh defence corridor, Chief Minister Yodi Adityanath said in Chitrakoot.

The 296-km-long Expressway to be built at a cost of Rs 15,000 crore will pass through Uttar Pradesh's Chitrakoot, Banda, Hamirpur and Jalaun districts, and link the Bundelkhand region, considered one of the most backward areas of the country, to Delhi through the Agra-Lucknow Expressway and the Yamuna Expressway.

"A defence corridor is being built in Bundelkhand. The youth here will not have to go to other places. Chitrakoot Dham will be seen as a spiritual and cultural city, realising the dreams of Nanaji Deshmukh who founded the Gramodaya University here," the chief minister said.

"The picture of Bundelkhand, facing negligence over the years, will change with these two projects. Now, made-in-Bundelkhand tanks will fight the enemies. The income of farmers here will also be doubled with the construction of the Bundelkhand Expressway," he said.

"Lord Ram had spent the most time on this holy land during his exile period. In order to take Bundelkhand to new heights, Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited this holy land of Chitrakoot today. During the difficult time of Lord Shri Ram, Chitrakoot was his support system. The same way, PM Modi has ended the 500-year wait for the construction of Lord Shri Ram temple in Ayodhya," Adityanath said.

The chief minister also addressed a mega camp in Allahabad organised to distribute assistive devices among people with disabilities and senior citizens.

"Last year, at the same time, the grand and divine Kumbh received a worldwide recognition. Hundreds of years later, devotees had visited the Akshayavat and the Saraswati Kup. Today, this magnificent Kumbh of the Divyang is attracting all of us and is expressing gratitude to the Prime Minister," Adityanath said.