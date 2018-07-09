10-Year-Old Dies In UP Hospital, Father Alleges Doctors Asked For Bribe

A 10-year-old boy was allegedly refused treatment after his father could not pay the doctors in Uttar Pradesh's Bareilly district hospital.

All India | | Updated: July 09, 2018 08:13 IST
The father of the boy alleged that the ambulance came five hours late, which led to his son's death.

Bareilly (Uttar Pradesh): 

A 10-year-old boy, who was running high fever, died last week allegedly after doctors refused to treat him in Uttar Pradesh's Bareilly district hospital. The father of the boy has alleged that the doctors had asked him for a bribe which he was unable to pay.

"The doctors mistreated me, demanded Rs 10,000 for the treatment and nurses asked for Rs 500," Dharampal, the father of the boy, told news agency ANI.

The boy, a resident of Bala Kishanpur village in Badaun district, was first referred from Badaun district hospital to Bareilly district hospital. He was allegedly refused treatment as his father could not pay the doctors.

When his condition grew critical, he was then referred to Lucknow.

Dharampal alleged that the ambulance came five hours late, which led to his son's death.

"After they referred my son to Lucknow, the ambulance did not reach on time. The ambulance was five hours late," he said.

Following his son's death, Dharampal filed an FIR against the doctors and nurses of Bareilly district hospital.

"The post-mortem has been done. We have registered a case and started an investigation against the doctors and nurses," said Superintendent of Police (City) Abhinandan Singh.

